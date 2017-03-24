Simple And Delicious Easter Dessert

by Lauren Lustgarten

If you’re looking for the perfect dessert to make for your guests this Easter, we have the one for you. These cupcakes with toasted coconut and Cadbury Eggs are the perfect combination of presentable, simple and delicious – something you just can’t pass up.

First, prepare the cake mix of your choice according to the package. Place the cake mix in cupcake holders and bake according to the package directions.

To make the frosting, mix together cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar and vanilla in a large bowl. Once the cupcakes are baked and cooled, frost them with desired amount.

To toast your coconut, spread evenly over a baking sheet and bake at 375 degrees for five minutes. Top the cooled, frosted cupcakes with the coconut and as many Cadbury eggs as desired and enjoy!

Ingredients: