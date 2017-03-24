blink-182 Announces Deluxe Edition Album with New Songs

by Matt Balogh

After the release of their album “California” last July, blink-182 had been met with all types of attention: among the band’s fan base, the new followers, and the unforgiving group of fans that bash any post-Tom Delonge recordings. Delonge was blink’s former guitarist, co-lead vocalist and founding member of the band. After complications with scheduling for an upcoming album between the band members, the unthinkable had happened for the group.

Delonge had notified the group that he was leaving to focus on his own projects around mid-2014, leaving the band without their guitarist. Soon after, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio filled in, and later was confirmed a full-time member of the band.

Considering Alkaline Trio’s style in the punk rock genre, fans expected blink to completely return to their roots in energetic fast punk music. As a very talented guitarist and vocalist, Skiba fit in perfectly, but fans had grown upset over the absence of Delonge’s signature slurred vocals.

“California” gave the band a massive popularity spike and even earned them their first Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. Compared to their past albums, this one lacked in strong songwriting. The songs were catchy, however, very basic and songs didn’t differ much from track to track.

Under the production of Goldfinger’s John Feldmann, the 16-track album seemed to feature a little too much filler. The 30-second joke tracks seemed to only be placed in there just to get old fans off their back about losing their sense of humor. The album did spawn a handful of solid songs that will work very well blended in will their usual live set-list.

To promote the release of the upcoming deluxe edition of “California,” the band had released a new single, “Parking Lot.” The song is more upbeat, in the vein of “Cynical,” appealing to the band’s old fans who crave Travis Barker’s faster drumming. With lyrics putting even more “west-coast glorification” into the album, the band doesn’t cover any new ground. A nice homage was paid to Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” was paid in the chorus lyrics, adding a quirky spin on it.

The deluxe edition adds 12 extra songs to the album, making it worth the money. Pre-orders will be available through the band’s official site, expected to be released May 19.