The Blue Devils Go Cold Against Lafayette

The Central Connecticut State University Women’s Lacrosse team was winded out by Lafayette University, with a 17-6 loss on a cold Saturday afternoon, dropping their record to 0-4.

Six different Blue Devils scored for the team, including senior Jessica Giangarra, who had a goal and two assists to lead the CCSU offense. Sophomore goalkeeper Jackie Branthover posted eight saves for the Blue Devils.

In the first half, the Leopards came storming out to build a 5-1 lead with just about seven minutes into the game. Amanda Case, Emma Novick, Jane Kirby, Kirsten Wilhelmsen and Emily Wingate had a goal a piece for LU.

Junior Kylie Sullivan got the Blue Devils back on the board with an assist by Giangarra to cut the score 5-2.

But, the Leopards did not slow down and were on fire after CCSU’s goal. The Leopards went on a 6-0 goal run, capped off by LU Hannah Davey’s 12th goal of the season giving Lafayette a 10-2 lead, with about 14 minutes left in the half.

“I think we just let them put some balls in the back of the net right away,” said Lacrosse team Head Coach Princess Livingston. “It kind of just deflated our confidence, and so it was hard for us to climb back in it. I think that’s what happened right away.”

The cold did not help the CCSU girls either, according to the players. It disoriented the team for much of the game offensively and defensively.

“I think the weather got to us,” said senior Marissa Soto. “It got to our hands and then let it get to our heads. I think everyone started sinking down and started showing it.”

Soto also posted a goal with 12:19 remaining in the half, cutting the lead 10-3; it was her ninth goal of the season.

The Leopards then went on another 6-0 run to extend their lead 16-3, including three from LU’s Jane Kirby, who posted five goals in the game to lead the Leopards.

“Going into it, Lafayette we knew was a very good team,” said Soto. “I don’t want to say I knew we were going to lose because, I will never say that. But, they are a very good program. I didn’t expect to come out here and shove goals in the back of their net, then stop them right away with defense.”

The second half was pretty quiet for both teams as CCSU scored three goals by Giangarra, freshmen Megan Szawlowski and freshmen Cameron Ruberti. Meanwhile, LU only scored once after a monstrous display in the first half.

“We still have a lot of games left, so we’re going to have to have a good week of practice and get a win on Friday,” said Senior captain Kelsey Murphy. “One game at a time.”

The Blue Devils will play their third straight home game on March 10, hosting St. Mary’s at 1 p.m. on Arute Field.