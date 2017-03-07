Exclusivity: SGA Fails To Promote Upcoming E-Board Elections

by Analisa Novak The first campaign posters for the Student Government Association Executive Board elections were posted online four weeks before the official deadline for applications. A historic total of 12 candidates will be running for SGA President, Vice President and Treasurer. All the candidates differ from experience and background, but 11 of them knew of this election, while one was left in the dark. Student Victor Constanza had no idea an election was even happening until his friend, a former SGA senator, told him about it. “I actually heard about the election through a friend. I did not even know an election was going on until he told me. He was a former SGA member and he just knows because of his connections, “said Constanza.

Through word of mouth, Constanza found out about the election last Wednesday and hardly made the deadline two days later. “I had two days to come up with a good application. The applications require a short statement, biography, and reasons why people show vote for me. I wanted to make them good,” said Constanza.

Constanza is the only executive board candidate that is not involved in SGA. According to Constanza, had his friend not told him about the election, he would not have known.

“I did not hear of these elections through e-mail or anything. Maybe I did not check my email well, but with what I observe SGA did not advertise this opening position that well. Even when you sign on to The Link, the application was not on the home page,” said Constanza. He is not alone; unlike past elections, there was no student body announcement, email or even tweet, making this election completely unknown to the majority of the student body. The very first and only public announcement of the election was done during the SGA senate meeting on Feb. 8. “E-board and general elections packets for the next academic year will be released the 13. E-board packets will be due March 3 and general elections packets are due April 5,” said SGA Vice President Cappiello.

The responsibility of promoting SGA elections falls on the Public Affairs Committee run by SGA senator Kassandra Fruin.