Blue Devils Close Season At Bryant University

by Humera Gul

Central Connecticut State University men’s basketball team fell to Bryant University on the road. The game had a final score of 91-77.

There were moments where a Blue Devil comeback seemed likely. The Blue Devils were within three points in the second half, but Brant pulled away. The teams had a total of 24 three-point shots, and as many as 16 were in the second half.

CCSU was 30 of 61 from the field, 11-18 from the arc and six of nine on foul shots. Bryant was 32 of 63 from the field, 13 of 35 from the arc and 14 of 18 on foul shots.

Khalen Cumberlander was four of 11 from the field, one of five from the arc and one of two on foul shots. He also had a rebound, an assist and three steals.

Austin Nehls was six of 11 form the field, three of five from the arc and two of two on foul shots. He also had a high five rebounds, of which four were defensive.

Chris Williams was six of eight from the field, four out of five from the arc and one of three on foul shots. He played one of his best games this year based on statistics.

Freshman Tyson Batiste was two of five from the field, one of one from the arc, one rebound, one block and seven assists. He was a key player in the passing game. He had more assists than the rest of the Blue Devils combined.

Notable Bulldog to mention is Nisre Zouzoua, the main shooter of the game. He was 10 of 21 in field goals and seven of 14 on three pointers. He scored 27 points total, with three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Bosko Kostur was three of four in field goals, two of two from the arc and four of four on foul shots. He also had six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

CCSU closed out the season 6-23 overall and 4-14 in the Northeast Conference. Bryant improved to 12-19 overall and 9-9 in the Northeast Conference.