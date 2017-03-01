Best Picture Goes To ‘Moonlight,’ Not ‘La La Land’

by Brennah Dallaire

#Oscarfail and #envelopegate began to trend on social media after there was a serious mix up at the 89th Academy Awards, causing presenter Warren Beatty to announce the wrong winner for Best Picture. It wasn’t until the “La La Land” cast and crew were on stage and awards in hand that the mistake was corrected, and “La La Land” Producer Jordan Horowitz presented “Moonlight” with the award.

“There’s been a mistake. ‘Moonlight,’ you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke, ‘Moonlight’ has won Best Picture,” “La La Land” Producer Jordan Horowitz said shortly after making his acceptance speech.

“’Moonlight,’ Best Picture,” Horowitz repeated, holding up the card with the award winner’s name.

Talk show host and host of the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel, came back on stage just after Horowitz announced the real winner.

“Guys, this is very unfortunate what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this,” Kimmel joked, referencing a similar issue that occurred at the Miss Universe pageant.

“I’m gonna be really proud to hand this to my friends from ‘Moonlight,’” Horowitz said. Horowitz presented the Oscar statue to the Director of Best Picture winner “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins.

Jenkins commented on the situation later in the evening on Twitter.

“Jordan Horowitz. Wow. I’m slipping slowly into reflection, perspective. Much respect to that dude,” tweeted Jenkins.

Warren Beatty spoke after Horowitz, trying to clear up the mistake that had been made.

“I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, “La La Land”. That’s why I took such a long look at Faye [co-presenter, Faye Dunaway], and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny…this is ‘Moonlight’ the Best Picture,” Beatty said. Applause from the audience followed.

Apparently, the wrong card was given to the two hosts, they assumed what they were reading was indeed the Best Picture nominated film “La La Land”.

The mistake eclipsed most other memorable moments from the show. Including candy, cookies and donuts being dropped from the ceiling in little parachutes.

“How are you guys holding up? Are you hungry? This is a show about the movies and you really can’t have the movies without candy. It’s un-American really. Close your eyes and wish very hard,” said Kimmel.

The treats were dropped a few different times. “Hidden Figures” star Octavia Spencer was shown digging into her sweet treats as co-star Taraji P. Henson leans in from behind her mouthing, “are you sharing?”

Kimmel did not make too many politically charged comments, but did send a personal tweet to President Donald Trump.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?” Kimmel tweeted, showing it on the big screen of Dolby Theatre.

Kimmel then sent another tweet.

“@realDonaldTrump #Merylsayshi,” Kimmel tweeted as a riff on President Trump’s comments about Meryl Streep, after she criticized the President in a speech she made at the Golden Globes.

Kimmel surprised Oscar guests by inventing a tour bus of unsuspecting tourists into the Dolby Theaters and through the front row of the audience. Members of the tour were star struck, taking photos and selfies with famous actors. Mahershala Ali let one man hold his Oscar statue. Ryan Gosling hugged and kissed one woman of the group. Denzel Washington pretended to officiate the wedding of an engaged couple. One lucky tourist even shook and kissed Nicole Kidman’s hand. Many of the actors could be seen taking videos on their cellphones of the meet and greet.

A tearful Jennifer Aniston presented the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the show, giving a special farewell to ‘Twister’ star Bill Paxton who died Saturday.

Other memorable moments included Jimmy Kimmel lifting young ‘Lion’ star Sunny Pawar into the air, to the famous Lion King song “The Circle of Life”.

Throughout the show, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun of Matt Damon, continuing their ongoing gag of beefing with each other.

“And tonight, in the spirit of heaven and bringing people to together, I would like to bury the hatchet with someone I’ve had issues with. Now Matt, I’ve known Matt for a long time. I’ve known Matt so long, when I first met Matt, I was the fat one,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel was later shown conducting the orchestra to play as Damon tried to speak as a presenter.