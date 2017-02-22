by Humera Gul

The “War and Peace in Syria” seminar proved to be an informative and educational discussion about the ongoing war in Syria where students were enlightened about the hidden truths in Syria.

The main speaker at the event, Joesph Daher, talked about the issues and continuous clashes in Syria.

Syria has been torn by war for more than five years. In March of 2011, pro-democracy protests erupted across Syria. The protests were meant to bring true democracy to the country.

The protest was said to have started when several Syrian teenagers were arrested for painting revolutionary slogans on walls. After this form of written protest, riot police in Syria opened fire on peaceful demonstrators and ultimately killed several people.

As this continued, people loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fought against the democratic people.

“In Syria, most people are considered conservative in their religious belief, but this does not mean they want to live in a religious state,” said Daher.

Syria’s conflict is divided by three armies: the Syrian Regime, the Free Syrian Army and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Syrian Regime army is a strict Shia group that does not want the people to be democratic. The Syrian Regime wants al-Assad to rule. They are relentless in their murders, and have used many illegal weapons against their own people.

The Free Syrian army is comprised of people that reject the dictatorship and want a free country.

ISIS is a terrorist group that is mostly comprised of Sunni extremists. Members of the group tend to finds shelter in unstable governments.

“I feel that the conflict in Syria has been one of the most tragic failures of democratic progression in recent history, as well as a failure of global cooperation to curb human atrocities,” said Central Connecticut State University student Dante Parleche. “I think that the United States is unsure on how to proceed, which has only worsened the situation in Syria.”

Countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Libya and Yemen have also dealt with the Arab Spring revolution.

Most Arab countries took part in World War I and lost.

After the end of World War II, France and England were destroyed, and they left the Arab countries to rebuild their homes.

The leaders France and England elected, who were foreign to these countries, were left to take on the responsibilities and problems of each respective country.

These leaders and their heirs are the ones being overthrown today across the Arab peninsula.

The Free Syrian Army forces are creating more division today, acting as a more hierarchical and structured rebel coalition.

The United States has been preventing the provision of certain weapons to Free Syrian Army groups, as they are seen as harmful to the Syrian people rather than helpful.

Hazbeins, people of Hazbollah, blame this conflict as a Sunni revolution, and compare the situation with Iraq’s past revolution.

In Syria, the issue is not social, economical or political. Rather, they have a sectarian issue which is not getting resolved.

“Any occurrence of oppression crosses, at least it should, any sort of cultural difference and I believe that as a human being, these actions should not be permitted,” said Parleche.

Many countries continue to oppose each other today; Iran, Russia and Hazbollah as a resistance and Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and some Western countries are for a reinstituted country.

The problems in Syria today continue, along with others across the Middle East.