Snow Day Fun Day

by Brennah Dallaire

A snow day is the ultimate God sent for those of us that are professional procrastinators. My criteria for a “snow day” is as follows: you have power, school is cancelled for the entire day, and you don’t have to go in to your place of employment.

Some see snow as a burden, and in some regards it is. Eventually when the snow stops falling, you will have to leave your cozy home, dress in multiple layers and break your back shoveling that white frozen water that has fallen from the sky. Don’t get too mad about it.

If you keep a positive outlook on your snow day, you will fulfill all your wildest dreams (well maybe some chores). A snow day is an opportunity to break out those cute L.L. Bean duck boots you haven’t taken out of the box yet. You won’t need to hit the gym because shoveling is all the upper body strength training you need. And it’s good to leave the house and get some fresh air, enjoy the cool weather before you are sweating to death in front of the A/C.

There are however several “ingredients” to making your snow day as beneficial as possible. The first and most important ingredient is coffee. If you can’t safely make it to a local coffee shop, I suggest French pressing a nice bold roast. The caffeine is really going to kick your motivation into over drive. The second ingredient is Wi-Fi or smartphone data. Much of the tasks I like to accomplish on a snow day are online. The third ingredient is not a nap. Plan for a 1-2 hour nap around 1p.m. It’s the perfect time because the daylight will keep you from oversleeping. Lastly, the fourth ingredient is pajamas. Wear your pajamas all day.

The possibilities of what you can accomplish on a snow day are never ending. Procrastinators can catch up on the three chapters they are behind in reading for their International Law course. Netflix aficionados can finally give in and start the 13 seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” their friends have been pressuring them to watch. Start an Instagram account for your cat or dog, their social media presence is very important. Start up an online business. Try affiliate marketing on a blog or if you have a creative talent make an Etsy account.

Snow days were made to allow you the time to clean your house. If you own your own home, try rearranging your furniture or finally clean the grout in your bathroom. If you live with your parents, help them out by doing the dishes or vacuuming the house.

Try cooking a new dish in your free time. Make it more exciting by free styling in the kitchen by cooking without a recipe and using what you have in your fridge.

I hope these ideas inspired you to make the most of your snow day. You can follow CCSU on Twitter to get the latest school closings and delays.