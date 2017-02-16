It’s a Family Affair

by Kimberly Pena

When President Donald Trump took office, his family was there standing beside him, every step of the way. But now that move seems to backfire on the president’s family. Major retail companies are stepping down from their associations with the First Family as public backlash is starting to heat up.

Nordstrom is one of the latest retail companies to retract their association with the First Family, as they announced that they would be dropping Ivanka’s Trump clothing line. Nordstrom said that they were calling it quits with Ivanka’s clothing line due to the plunging number of sales, while also claiming that it had nothing to do with her being the daughter of the controversial president.

Do we all really buy that? There has been a firestorm going on in social media calling for a boycott on Trump’s merchandise. #Grabyourwallet has been on the rise in social media to propel buyers to boycott retailers that sell merchandise from Trump’s businesses. The boycott’s purpose is to attack the Trump family where the protesters think it hurts them most: their money.

Following Nordstrom’s decision, Kmart and Sears also made known that they will be dropping her line as well. Neiman Marcus Group also announced its decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s jewelry line on its website. Belk, Inc. also said it will no longer sell Ivanka Trump items on its website.

This does not include the nonstop public protests that have been going on in the streets against Trump. This alone is a propelling factor in why major retail companies will cut ties with the Trump name.

But is that right? Just because Ivanka is the daughter of one of the most controversial figures in U.S. history, it is not justifiable for companies to cut ties with her. She is her own person and has nothing to do with the decisions that her father makes. It is unfair treatment to hurt her name because she stands by her father; it is her dad, after all.

It is undeniable that some Americans do not understand how to differentiate Trump’s political influence from his family affairs. His political decisions should not negatively damage his family businesses. Yet it is fair to say companies do have the right to make decisions for and determine what is best for their corporations.

It is just disheartening to see how politics have come to affect every aspect of American life and the negativity that has come out of this wild presidential election. Only time will tell the long term effects Trump as president will do to not only this country, but to his family.