CCSU Students Hold School Supplies Drive

by Angela Fortuna

The Central Connecticut State University volleyball and football teams are arranging a school supplies drive on Saturday, Feb. 18 to help the Smalley Academy in New Britain.

Smalley Academy is an elementary school located in downtown New Britain, and school supplies are running low this year. This is the first year the teams have arranged a school supplies drive for Smalley.

“We saw a need and decided to put together a school supply drive,” said head volleyball coach Linda Sagnelli.

The teams are looking for supplies such as crayons, glue sticks, pens, colored pencils, loose-leaf paper, binders, folders, notebooks, erasers, dry erasers, scissors and markers, although any school supplies will be graciously accepted. Every donation will help students in need.

Donations will be welcomed during the Saturday doubleheader in the lobby of Kaiser Hall at the women’s basketball game that begins at 1 p.m. and the men’s basketball game that starts at 3:30 p.m.

“I, along with my staff, have been organizing the event,” said Sagnelli. “We are hoping to bring much needed supplies to the young students at Smalley.”

According to the Blue Devils Athletics webpage, “the teams are holding the school supplies drive to help replenish the school supplies at Smalley Academy and make the school year easier for the students and teachers.”

“The Student-Athletes on my team volunteer in the classrooms of the fourth and fifth grade, as do the players on the football team,” said Sagnelli. “Our athletes enjoy assisting the classroom teachers and working with the young students in areas such as math, reading, and writing.”

The drive is being sponsored by California Pizza Kitchen, Costco and Staples.

“Once we collect all of the donations we will organize them and then on Friday, Feb. 24, we are bringing all of them to California Pizza Kitchen at 8:30 a.m.,” said Sagnelli. “Members of the Volleyball and Football teams, as well as the staff of California Pizza Kitchen, will then be packing individual bags, hopefully full of new supplies, to be handed out later that day, at 10:30 a.m.”

The CCSU Volleyball team also set up a GoFundMe page to support Smalley; any donations are appreciated.

“Our relationship with Smalley Academy is our way of trying to have a positive impact on our community,” said Sagnelli.