Top Romantic Movies to Watch with Your Valentine

By Kayla Murphy

This chilling winter weather is perfect to cozy up with your partner and to enjoy the night in. Escaping the cold, cuddle close and enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate and a few chocolate heart treats. Relaxing in for the rest of the night, kick back on a comfy couch or bed and enjoy these top romantic movies.

1.) The Notebook

The Notebook is the reason why most of us end up as hopeless romantics just waiting for our significant oth er to sweep us off our feet and cradle us in their arms. On Valentine’s Day lay down, cozy up with your loved one, and watch Ryan Gosling and Racheal McAdams characters fall madly in love together. Me personally: I cry every time, so bring tissues. (just in case)

2.) Casablanca

Go back in time to the 1940’s where black and white meets red all over. This romantic drama includes amazing actors and the storyline includes both romance and action. So even your loved one will be satisfied.

3.) Titanic

If you have never seen Titanic, Valentine’s Day is the perfect day for you and your partner to kick back, make s ome popcorn and set sail with an aristocratic women and poor artist as they search for love in each other.

4.) An Affair to Remember

This 1950’s melodramatic classic is an enjoyable movie to watch with your partner. To test the depth of their commitment a couple promises to meet at the top of the Empire State Building if they are still in love.

5.) Chocolat

Besides enjoying chocolate confections on Valentine’s Day, watch this award-winning film. Chocolat tells the story of a young woman who moves to a French village with her daughter. Together, they change the lives of the townspeople with their small chocolatier.

6.) Dirty Dancing

This 80s movie is a lot of fun to watch with your date. Cozy up and watch a story about a girl falling in love with her dance instructor during summer camp. Everyone will enjoy this Patrick Swayze classic.

7.) 50 First Dates

Laugh yourself silly with this romantic comedy. A young man with commitment issues finally meets the girl of his dreams, until he discovers she has short-term memory loss and forgets him the next day. Yes, this is the Adam Sandler movie.

8.) When in Rome

Another romantic comedy, this movie is about a young woman from New York who goes on a whirlwind adventure to Rome. After impulsively stealing coins from a fountain, she is then pursued by a hand of suitors.

9.) 500 Days of Summer

If you love Zoey Deschanel as much as I do, then watch this adorable, off-beat romantic comedy about a young woman who doesn’t believe in love and the young man who falls for he r.

10.) 10 Things I Hate About You

You and your partner can share a good chuckle as you watch about how a pretty, popular teenager can’t go on a date until her older ill-tempered sister does.