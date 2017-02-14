Starbuck Secrets: Valentine’s Day Special

by Kayla Murphy

For the next few weeks, the Starbucks franchise will be specializing in its latest flavor trend: molten chocolate.

Fans of the gooey, chocolately desert will love this special. The Molten Chocolate special can be ordered as a latte, frappuccino or hot chocolate.

The latte can be ordered hot or iced. Melted chocolate chips are stirred into espresso, topped with steamed milk and a swirl of mocha sauce completes the drink. The espresso-infused molten latte will have your taste buds begging for more.

The frappuccino is coffee mixed with mocha sauce and chocolate chips. After being blended with milk and ice, the molten chocolate frappuccino is then topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

The hot chocolate combines mocha sauce, melted chocolate chips and steamed milk for a rich, creamy and smooth drink. Don’t forget to ask for the whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

One can buy these chocolate confections at the Starbucks located in the Elihutt Library on the ground floor. For any type of these three molten drinks, it’s $3.25 for a grande.