No Date, No Problem!

By Kayla Murphy

Spending another Valentine’s Day “alone?’ Just because you don’t have a date doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Speaking from experience, I know what it’s like to not have a date for Valentine’s Day. It does feel a little empty and sad at times, but there are ways to cure this “anti-Valentine’s day depression.” Think about it this way, it is just one day a year. You can survive it like any other day. Here’s what to do and not to do when you don’t have a date on Valentine’s Day.

What To Do:

1.) Buy your own chocolate. Eating chocolate actually helps release endorphins and makes you feel happier.

2.) Spend time with family and friends. Just because you don’t have a person to be with on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you have to be cooped up alone. Go hangout with you friends or enjoy a big dinner with your family.

3.) Get out of town and go treat yourself. Whether it’s that video game you’ve always wanted or that new dress you thought was cute, it’s ok to splurge on yourself today.

4.) Do something productive with your mind and body. Grab a buddy and go to the gym. Or submerse yourself into a good book.

5.) Pick something you want to watch. I personally suggest binge watching New Girl on Netflix. Or you can watch a comedy. Laughter boosts your mood, reduces your stress and makes you feel better.

6.) Occupy your time with a job. Maybe offer to babysit your neighbors kids. If you love kids and want to make some extra money, baby sitting on Valentine’s Day is perfect for other couples to get out of the house and enjoy their night, They might even give an extra tip. Or you can volunteer working at an animal shelter. Animals need love too!

What NOT To Do:

1.) Do not compare yourself to others. I understand that it’s very easy to feel jealous of what other people have. But overthinking about lacking a relationship, isn’t going to make you feel any better.

2.) Don’t feel sorry for yourself. Pitying yourself is just going to make you feel depressed. Take pride in yourself that you are independent and strong and don’t need a relationship to define who you are.

3.) Ignore social media. Just ignore it. Don’t you DARE go back and look at photos of your exes.

4.) Don’t listen to the radio. It’s all love songs, so let’s try to ignore those feels.

5.) If you plan on going out to a bar or a party, be cautious with alcohol. Alcohol is a depressant, so if this holiday is making you feel more upset than usual, please stay away from the booze. The last thing you want is to be embarrassingly “drunk-crying” in the stalls of a bar bathroom.

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate the one’s you love. Cherish your parents, siblings, pets, and friends. It’s not the end of the world if you don’t have a date on Valentine’s Day. We’re young and wild and free. Enjoy your moments of freedom; by following these suggestions I can promise you that you won’t spend the rest of your Valentine Days alone.