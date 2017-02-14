How Not To Be a Cheap Boyfriend on Valentine’s Day

by Kayla Murphy and Dustin Wong

Valentine’s Day is the one time a year where couples get fancy and go on romantic dinners and buy each other expensive gifts. However, with the crisis of this dwindling economy, it’s easy to understand why one would want to be budget-friendly. Girls aren’t always expecting bigger and better gifts, sometimes less is more. But just because your a little low on cash, doesn’t mean you should be getting your girl something cheap and something she won’t use or wear. We’ve complied a list of gifts under $10 that your girlfriend will love.

A bathbomb -$7

They’re relaxing and the latest soap trends.Some even come with surprises on the inside of the bath bomb. If she has a tub, which hopefully she does, surprise her with this relaxing treat.

A recipe book- $10

Does your girl like to cook? Work together to make a meal from the cookbook as your Valentine’s Day date.

An infinity scarf- $8

February is a cold winery season, keep your girl snuggled up and fashionable with a cozy scarf. Stores such as Forever 21, Gap and American Eagle have adorable scarves.

Face masks- $5

Whether its an avocado mask or a charcoal mask, give your girl easy do-it-yourself face masks for her to relax with. You can buy these masks at Sally’s Beauty Salon.

Fuzzy socks- $8

One can easily get the cutest socks for reasonable price. Target has a wide variety of socks that have different patterns and textures.

Hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies- $8

Everyone loves to cozy up with a cup of warm hot cocoa and a delicious chocolate chip cookies. We personally like the brand Swiss. For added extra-deliciousness, purchase a jar of Fluff, and scoop a little bit of fluff and put it into your hot chocolate.

A disposable camera- $6- $9

Spend a whole day taking pictures with your girlfriend. You can bring the camera to Walmart to get the film developed. And she’ll love the idea of being crafty and making a scrapbook!

A coupon book- $8

These “personalized vouchers of love” are perfect to give your girlfriend. The 12 coupons can be “cashed in” at any time, such as “one free massage”, “good for one breakfast in bed” etc.

Poetry books- $8

Give your girl the book she won’t be able to put down. Poetry books such as “Milk and Honey” and “I Still Want It” are excellent poetry books to spark emotion and creativity.

Stuffed animal- $10

Get your girl something cozy and soft to hold; bears are available at Walmart and Party City