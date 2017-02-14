Budget-friendly Valentine’s Day Date Ideas

By Kayla Murphy

As Valentine’s Day approaches, you’re stuck in a sticky situation. You forgot to make a reservation at your girl’s favorite restaurant. Or you forgot to buy your man a special gift. As college students, we all know we’re “bawlers on a budget”, so dates that’ll cost less than $15 sounds perfect. If you’re looking for something fun to do, check out these four possible date ideas.

Go ice skating. The Veterans Memorial Ice Skating Rink will be open to the public from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday February 14th. $8 for residents. $10 for non-residents. After ice skating, enjoy the rest of the night with a warm home-cooked meal, some cozy blankets and a romantic movie.

Observe an art museum. The FA Art Gallery located on the 2nd floor of Maloney Hall is free to the public. Enjoy the current art exhibit Echo: A collection of photography by Sabrina Staires. Exhibit open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Another art exhibit to check out is the New Britain Museum of American Art. Open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Free admission with Blue Chip I.D. If you don’t have your Blue Chip, the tickets are $15 each. After an enriching artistic experience, settle the night by working together to cook an Italian cuisine. Don’t forget dessert.

Attend a local concert. Go see the Honky Tonk Tuesday featuring The Delta Blues Boys. The concert is located in The Outer Space on 296 Treadwell Street, Hamden. Tickets are at the door. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the music starts at 7:00 p.m.

Go see a local comedian show. The Sea Tea Improvs Valentine’s Day Special featuring Romantic Baby located on 15 Asylum Street, Hartford. Starting at 8:00 p.m., bring your date to this all-women comedic improve show. Tickets are $10.