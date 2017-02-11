Hartford Vying For NHL Team In Recent Letter

By Nicholas Leahey

Connecticut hockey fans, once again, were buzzing Friday after Governor Dannel Malloy and Hartford Mayor, Luke Bronin, co-signed an open letter to the New York Islanders. They were given an invitation to play in Hartford’s XL Center while they look for a new home after the 2017-18 season.

The letter, which set off a firestorm on social media, has been the latest turn of events. A series of reports have stated that the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn will be terminating their contract with the Islanders after next season, due to financial reasons. It has also given Connecticut hockey fans hope that the National Hockey League may one day return to Hartford.

In the letter, which was addressed to the team’s owner Jon Ledecky, Charles Wang, and Scott Malkin, Governor Malloy and Mayor Bronin reference Connecticut’s current market size and large hockey fan base, to explain why the NHL should return to Hartford. Both politicians offered the XL Center as an option for interim use, while also suggesting the building as “a long-term solution” for the team.

Specifically, the letter explains that the Hartford NHL Market offers more Fortune 500 companies than most other NHL cities, including Columbus, Raleigh, Buffalo and Nashville. It also states that 1.2 million people live within a 30-minute drive of Hartford, while 3.1 million live within a 60-minute drive.

It continues to explain how Hartford’s fan base “is still ranked as one of the NHL’s most energetic”, and acknowledges that the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate is in nearby Bridgeport, allowing for easy access.

In response to the letter, the Islanders issued a statement via tweets from Jim Baumbach of Newsday Friday night, saying “The public letter that the Connecticut Governor’s office released earlier today was the first we had heard of the news … We are thrilled to be playing this season in front of our passionate New York Islanders fan base at Barclays Center, with the goal of making the playoffs. We look forward to another great year of New York Islanders hockey at Barclays Center next season.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, has not publicly commented on the letter, but stated during the NHL All Star Game on Jan. 29. that the Islanders are “committed to New York and the great fan base that has followed the Islanders.” Historically, Bettman has not expressed interest in the Hartford market as the NHL has expanded.

The NHL has not played in Hartford since the Hartford Whalers left in April of 1997, after 17 years of playing in the Connecticut capital. While there have been attempts to attract an NHL team to Hartford, the Governor’s letter marks the latest effort – especially as Hartford moves forward with plans to renovate the XL Center.

In the last paragraph of Malloy and Bronin’s letter, they outline current renovations which are taking place, including the installation of a new ice surface and dasher boards.

The same paragraph of the letter also references Hartford’s current $250 million proposal to renovate the 16,294-seat XL Center. The recent $35 million renovations would add more premium seating in the lower bowl, a second concourse, and a seating increase of roughly 3,000 – large enough, officials say, to house an NHL team.