SNL Goes for Spicer and DeVos

by Lorenzo Burgio

Saturday Night Live has continued to receive a mixture of reactions from their consistent political sketches, imitating individuals such as President Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos.

Melissa McCarthy played the role of Spicer last Saturday, Feb. 4, in a sketch imitating a press conference where he was bombarded with questions regarding the Muslim ban.

“I’m also concerned about Steve Bannon, a lot of people are saying he is behind this Muslim ban,” asked Cecily Strong, who was playing a reporter.

“When it comes to theses decisions, The Constitution gives our President lots of power and Steve Bannon is the key advisor, okay and our president will not be deterred,” said McCarthy as Spicer.

Kate McKinnon played secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos in the same sketch, where she was asked “I don’t think we ever got a clear answer on this, how do you value growth versus proficiency and measuring progress in students,” by Alex Moffat who played a reporter.

“I don’t know anything about school, but I do think there should be a school- probably a Jesus school. And I do think it should walls and roof and gun for potential grizzly,” responded McKinnon as DeVos.

Alec Baldwin continued his role at President Trump, and started off the sketch in the Oval office asking if his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were still there, which they were.

“Perfect. When the Jews are away the Goys will play. Send in Steve Bannon,” responded Baldwin as President Trump, while the Grimm reaper, Steve Bannon, begins to simultaneously walk in the room saying, “Hello Donald, I have arrived.”

In a video interview with US Weekly, Spicer responded to the sketch about the press conference and the many other that were aired about President Trump.

Spicer said he said the sketch about himself the next morning, but focused more on the skits with President Trump in the interview.

“I think, you know, he [Baldwin] has gone from funny to mean and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny and I think there’s a streak of meanness now that they have kind of crossed over,” said Spicer.

“It was cute; it was funny. I’d rather talk bout the issues that the president is so committed to helping Americans on, but it’s part of American culture,” said Spicer to Fox News in a video interview, when asked about the skit.