by Brennah Dallaire

Hundreds of red, white and blue drones filled the sky as Lady Gaga opened the Super Bowl LI Half Time show with “God Bless America.”

The much anticipated performance by the pop superstar, did not disappoint the tens of thousands of fans that filled NRG Stadium in Houston this past Sunday night.

“I’m one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us,” Hillary Clinton tweeted.

Since the announcement of Gaga’s performance at Super Bowl LI in September, there has been speculation of possible political statements and collaboration with singer Beyonce. Although the show featured neither, Gaga surely wowed fans with strong vocals, visuals and one epic mic drop.

This half time show has risen the bar for acts to come. The show began with Lady Gaga singing from the very top ledge of NRG Stadium with the Houston skyline as her back drop. Hundreds of drones shining red, white and blue lights danced around until they formed the American flag, stars, stripes and all. After finishing “God Bless America,” Gaga, who was rigged to cables, dove off the side of the stadium and flew down to a platform below. Fans on the field strategically waved light wands following the rhythms of the music.

Not only did the show feature hits off Gaga’s latest album “Joanne,” it also featured a variety of older well known songs. The set included a cover of “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land,” a recitation of part of the “Pledge of Allegiance,” and original songs “Edge of Glory,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” “Million Reasons” and “Bad Romance.”

Fans sighed in relief as there was little political tension at this years Super Bowl Half Time show. However, Gaga did make subtle statements regarding inclusivity and unity in a divided America as she began the night with “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land.” Then continued with an excerpt from the Pledge of Allegiance that read “one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” The pro LGBTQ singer continued with the hit original track “Born This Way” thats lyrics read:

“Don’t be a drag, just be a queen

Whether you’re broke or evergreen

You’re black, white, beige, chola descent

You’re Lebanese, you’re Orient

Whether life’s disabilities

Left you outcast, bullied, or teased

Rejoice and love yourself today

‘Cause baby you were born this way

No matter gay, straight, or bi

Lesbian, transgendered life

I’m on the right track baby

I was born to survive

No matter black, white or beige

Chola or orient made

I’m on the right track baby

I was born to be brave.”

One thing we can always expect from Lady Gaga is eccentric outfits, and she delivered. She began the concert with a silver metallic and jeweled long sleeve bodysuit by Designer Donatello Versace, paired with fishnet stockings, matching boots and sparkling eye makeup. She ended the show in silver rhinestone hot pants and white crop top with football-esque shoulder pads.

Overall, this was a relatively safe performance by Lady Gaga. Considering we have seen the performer in outfits made of raw meat, inside an egg, and many edgy performances, this one didn’t seem to have any monster surprises. However, Gaga still delivered with excellent choreographed dance routines, unwavering vocals and an energy that had fans dancing and singing along.

Gaga ended the performance with a shout out to her parents, a mic drop, followed by a football catch as she jumped off a platform. After Sunday night’s performance, Billboard named Lady Gaga a “Legacy Artist.” Fans and other artists took to social media to proclaim Gaga’s performance as one of the greatest half time shows ever.

As if the world didn’t need any more evidence of the performers victory on stage, Lady Gaga now holds five of the top 10 songs on iTunes. She followed up the performance by announcing a world tour for her latest album “Joanne.”