Women’s Basketball Drop Second Straight NEC matchup

by Kyle Flynn

Central Connecticut’s women’s basketball team started their 2017 conference schedule by winning seven of nine games before dropping the 10th to LIU-Brooklyn. The Blue Devils looked to gain some ground in the Northeast Conference standings as they squared off against the Knights of Mount Saint Mary’s, but lost the game 81-66. The Blue Devils record now stands 8-14, 7-4 NEC.

With a win on Saturday, the Blue Devils would have jumped into third place in the NEC standings.

The higher up in the standings CCSU is by season’s end, the better chance they’ll have at winning the NEC post season tournament. This would earn them a spot in the National Tournament in mid-March. The top eight teams in the conference make the NEC tournament, and the team who finishes first in conference will be crowned the regular season. Both of these are still at stake for CCSU this year.

Looking to get back to their winning ways, the Blue Devils needed to come off the blocks hot, and that is just what they did. After trailing by just a single point at the end of the first quarter, Central outperformed Mount Saint Mary’s by three points in the second quarter, to give themselves a 39-36 lead going into halftime.

Everything was going great for the Blue Devils; it looked as though CCSU would pull away from their foe, who had only won five of 11 conference games coming in. When the second half began, it was clear that Mount Saint Mary’s had made major adjustments at the half.

After such a solid start, the Blue Devils went cold. Scoring just 11 points in the third quarter, and 27 for the entire second half. A total just three points more than what they had in the second quarter alone. By the time the game had concluded, CCSU was shooting just 38 percent from the field, while missing 13 free throw opportunities.

Mount Saint Mary’s finished the game with 13 steals (10 more than Central) and 9 less turnovers (22 total for Central). The Knights completed off an 18-point swing in the second half by taking the win 81-66, and finishing with six players in double figures.

The Blue Devils were led by Aleah Epps who had 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists; an outstanding performance in a losing effort. Central proved that depth could be an issue down the stretch in games and in the rest of the season, as they were outscored 38-18 by Mount Saint Mary’s bench players.

Central is sitting in fourth place in conference behind Sacred Heart, Saint Francis and Robert Morris. And are only two games back of the first-place spot.

Mount Saint Mary’s rises to fifth place with the win. The Central women look to get back on track vs Wagner on Monday, before facing first place Sacred Heart on Feb. 11. You can catch the Blue Devil women in action again on Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. vs Robert Morris, after they complete their four-game stretch of road games.