Betsy DeVos is Unfit to be Nominated

by Lorenzo Burgio

Betsy DeVos lacks the experience and knowledge of public education in this country that is necessary to be secretary of education.

When recently questioned by senators, DeVos proved to be unfamiliar with public education policies and programs. For example, students with disabilities have a constitutional right to free, quality and accessible education, recognized in the 1972 PARC v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Mill v. Board of Education of the District of Columbia court cases.

Since these court cases, the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) has played a large role nationwide to ensure that students with disabilities are not left behind or excluded in public education.

When Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia asked DeVos if schools that receive tax dollars should meet the requirements of IDEA, DeVos said, “I think that is a matter that’s best left to the states.”

“So some states might be good to kids with disabilities, and other states might not be so good, and then what? People can just move around the country if they don’t like how their kids are being treated?” replied Kaine, according to the New York Times.

DeVos continued with the same answer, stating that is an issue “best left to the states,” which is ignorant, considering it is a federal law that the federal government needs to uphold.

She continuously retreated to the same answer, stating states should hold the authority over public education and not the federal government.

“Whether the issue was allowing guns in schools, how to investigate sexual assault on college campuses, or how to measure learning, her answer was always that states and what she called ‘locales’ knew best,” said the New York Times.

DeVos also acknowledged her lack of experience with student loans, stating she needed to review the department’s policies, which is concerning considering the government is the largest provider.

These are fundamental aspects of the public education system that the nominee should be familiar with.

If appointed, DeVos would hold the highest position in public schooling in this country, and it would be her first job in this field. She has never attended a public school.

“DeVos did not attend public school, never worked in education and does not have any academic background in education. She could potentially make decisions affecting nearly 100,000 public schools and over 50 million children. Ninety percent of U.S. school children attend public schools,” wrote NBC.

The lack of experience and knowledge noticed with DeVos is concerning. At no point should any student’s education in this country be compromised due to ignorance. The secretary of education should have experience with public schools, federal student loans, policies and programs installed to ensure students receive a quality education nationwide.