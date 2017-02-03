Students and Faculty Fight for Higher Education

by Angela Fortuna and Sarah Willson

Students and faculty from across Connecticut rallied for affordable, quality higher education on the North Steps of the State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The day-long rally involved hearing from legislators and expert panelists, as well as union and community leaders who were invited to voice their concerns about education, defunding and spending cuts.

“Today, in Hartford, groups of people from [Connecticut State Universities] and other various institutions are rallying together with the common goal of keeping the cost of tuition down and providing a better education,” said Central Connecticut State University student Teri-Lynn Bailey.

The rally, held in the Old Judiciary Room of the State Capitol Building, included lobbying legislators, a student panel discussion and a Q&A with film director Steve Mims.

Participants had the privilege of taking part in a student panel discussion and viewing of the documentary, “Starving the Beast.” The film, released in March of 2016, focuses on state funding of public universities and the increasing cost of in-state college tuition. It explains, “College costs too much and delivers too little,” due to its lack of government funding.

The government is, “Trying to attack young people who are just trying to find a way to educate themselves,” said Southern Connecticut State University Professor Stephen Monroe Tomczak.

During the Q&A, the audience voiced questions, concerns and comments.

“They’re designing the system to fail,” said a participant in the discussion of the documentary.

“The government wants to cut funding to public institutions of higher education which would result in students and families paying more to attend college,” said Bailey.

When two legislators were asked about the issue, both said they wanted to stop cutting the budget for professors and their students, believing that it negatively impacts students.

Students and faculty expressed concern about the quality of the high-cost education that young people are receiving.

Tomczak and CCSU Professor John O’Connor believe that the value of public education has remained the same, even as school tuitions continue to rise.

“The reasons are purely political, not economical,” said Tomczak.

Counselors and services have been cut at CCSU over the years. Tuition also continues to rise every year.

“We have to work together,” said O’Connor.

Events like the rally help raise awareness to the issues of education defunding, spending cuts and tuition increases.

“If you want something to change, the only way to do it is by banding together with people who have a similar passion,” said Bailey.