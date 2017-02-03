by Analisa Novak

Central Connecticut State University students will once again have unlimited access to the New York Times, thanks to a program re-launched by the Student Government Association (SGA). The newspapers will be available complimentary, both in physical copy and online, starting this week according to SGA Academic Affair Chair, Wyatt Bosworth.

The SGA Readership Program is an enhancement of the previous newspaper subscription platform, that was available on campus up until last year. It ended after various different organizations stopped sponsoring free copies of both the New York Times and USA Today, leaving the campus with no national newspapers available.

After bringing the motion to the senate last year, Senator Bosworth argued for a school as populated as CCSU, a newspaper subscription is essential.

“You go to any public university of this size, there’s a physical newspaper. That’s an expectation of attending a high quality institution,” Bosworth said.

The motion was passed 24-4, with those not in favor arguing that the SGA shouldn’t be paying for a service that is already free.

“I like the idea of having the paper, if you go on the databases on our website, you can gain access to the New York times with today’s date, it goes back to 1980, so we do have access to it already,” said Senator Ariana Simeone.

The CCSU library does offers the New York Times on their database search, but only has one paper version for students to use. It could not leave the library and is on a first come, first serve basis.

“The papers that SGA provides are more up to date, because we usually get them much later than they do,” CCSU library technical assistant Alberto Cifuentes Jr. said.

The SGA Readership Program will offer complimentary copies of the New York Times located throughout various newsstand located on campus, including Memorial Hall and the Student Center.

“You need something to look at, that you can take where you go. We need actual copies. As we have seen today, most of us didn’t even know about this free access,” said Senator Caitlin Moreau

CCSU students will also receive access through digital passes, that can be accessed through mobile or online devices. Unlike the CCSU Library database, the SGA Readership Program will have full access to all articles, including photo and videos. Students can easily access any article even on the go, with the digital pass option.

“I like the on-go option the most, I honestly don’t read actual papers a lot, so I am more likely now to read issues, now that its on my phone,” said CCSU student Kaylah Gore.

The passes are available on a 24 hour renewal basis on the New York Times website. The number of passes are capped at 222, which is the same amount of newspapers that the campus receives.