An Inside Look at the Recent Women’s March

by Angela Fortuna and Lauren Lustgarten

Mixed emotions filled the air across the United States following Friday’s events. Although, there was one common feeling among the millions of people who gathered to protest in the streets of many big cities across the country this past Saturday, Jan. 21.

With more than two million people protesting in the Women’s March all across the world, the movement could be one of the biggest in U.S. history.

Of these cities included New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, Hartford and many more.

“It was amazing to see so many people out there standing up for what they believe in, and it felt good to know that so many other people feel the way I do,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison student Gillian Quinn.

Quinn informs that there were between 75,000 and 100,000 people at the march in Madison, Wisconsin.

Although the demonstrations were mainly focused on women’s rights, that is not the only cause that was protested.

The protests were held to make a difference and raise awareness of issues such as reproductive rights, immigration and civil rights under the new United States president, Donald Trump.

“A lot of things that our current president and his colleagues have been doing have been absolutely deplorable and have transcended not only women’s rights, but really rights for all,” says Central Connecticut State University student Levanie Freeman, who attended the march in Hartford.

Many of the people involved in these protests have never protested before.

The issues that were protested are important to many Americans, causing large numbers of people to come out and defend their views.

“I knew sitting around and just being angry about it wouldn’t do anything,” said Quinn. “I had to get out there and have my voice be heard.”

For many, being heard was the largest motive in attending. CCSU freshman Shelby Williams attended the march in Washington D.C. and explained it as “an intense experience.”

“Although this experience was intense, I would do it all over again if I could,” said Williams.

As a member of the Youth for Socialist Action group here on CCSU’s campus, Williams felt as if it was her obligation as a comrade to attend the march.

“As a woman of color, to be in solidarity with other women that are trying to prevent the cut of Planned Parenthood and sustain other civil liberties such as maintaining our right to abortion, I felt I had to be there,” said Williams. “The march was peaceful with a lot of pissed off people. Everyone from all walks of life made sure to make it to this march and we all felt angry, but most of all, we wanted change.”

Perhaps what made people feel most passionate about their experience at the march was the feeling of connectedness and togetherness they felt with the people who were marching next to them.

“To see so many people [come] together to fight and speak up for the same thing was so empowering,” said Freeman. “I met people that I would never have met otherwise.”

Quinn remains hopeful for the future and hopes that we, as a nation, will continue to make similar huge strides in the years to come.