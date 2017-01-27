Healthcare is a right, not a privilege

by Lorenzo Burgio

Healthcare in the United States is being compromised due to it being viewed as a privilege, and not a right.

For years there has been a continuous debate over whether or not healthcare is a constitutional right. This discussion has recently been highlighted due to recent protests and changes in administration.

In lieu of this ongoing debate and recent friction, it seems necessary to clarify a few of the countless reasons healthcare is a constitutional right.

One reason was called to attention on Jan. 15 at a rally of nearly 6,000 people held in Boston at the Faneuil Hall, to protest Republican efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. This was one of about 35 rallies held across the country, organized by Bernie Sanders.

“We are making a statement that healthcare is not a privilege, it’s a right for everybody,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

The goal of Mayor Walsh and his supporters is a right that has been asked for repeatedly and is seen in many other countries. It is also a right that is clearly defined in the Constitution.

“The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts and exercise to pay the debts and provide the common defense and general welfare of the United States,” states the Constitution of the United States.

This clause clearly states that Congress has the power to use tax money for universal healthcare, that will help the general welfare of the people in this country.

It seems though, Congress has cut up this clause into various pieces, and picked on the desired parts.

For many, the reason for opposing universal healthcare is fear of losing money due to increased taxes. However, this same concern is not seen when taxes are taken for military funding or to pay off national debts.

Because of the first two elements in this clause of the Constitution, without hesitation, taxes have always been used to fund the country’s military and pay debts. But there has been an overwhelming level of uncertainty and doubt when it comes to spending tax money on something as fundamental as healthcare.

Handling clearly defined human and constitutional rights in a selective, agenda-driven manner is unacceptable. Law and policymakers in this country need to get rid of this level of hypocrisy and obvious disrespect for the Constitution, and begin to uphold the constitutional rights the Founding Fathers set for this country; which includes universal healthcare.