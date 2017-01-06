Veterans Day Celebrated at CCSU

by Analisa Novak

As Taps played throughout Alumni Hall, Central Connecticut State University stood in observation of Veterans Day.

Every year, a Veterans Day event is held at CCSU to commemorate the holiday that honors and thanks all who served in the military, past and present.

“We make sure we recognize our veterans so every year on November 11th we do this. We have been doing this for decades now,” said CCSU Veterans Affairs Coordinator Chris Gutierrez.

Notable attendees for this event included Congresswoman Elizabeth Etsy, State Representative Rick Lopes and CSCU President Mark E. Ojakian.

Among the crowd included veterans from New Britain that have fought in wars including the Korean, Vietnam, Gulf and both the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars.

CSCU President Ojakian spoke about how essential military members are to the CCSU community.

“We have thousands of veterans in our (CSCU) system and hundreds who have walked through the doors of CCSU. They are some of the most driven, motivated and impressive students that we have.”

Two CCSU students were presented awards during this event; U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Paul J. Small and U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Tyler J. Listro.

“It is a great honor, I know Paul and I were very excited to be recipients of this award and feels great,” said Listro.

Small and Listro are both members on the E-board of the CCSU Veterans Student Organization, which has been a staple on campus, promoting multiple community base work opportunities among veterans.

“CCSU has this long and proud tradition of welcoming veterans as students and I think that is so important,” said Congresswoman Elizabeth Etsy. “We need service. The discipline and focus, mental toughness as well as generosity and maturity that you see within student veterans is really inspiring. I think that elevates this institution and our schools.”

The event was put together with the assistance of the CCSU Office of Veterans Affairs, which assists in transitioning members of military to CCSU students.

“The CCSU community, starting from the president to the faculty, has been very supportive of student veterans on campus,” said Gutierrez. “We have a Veterans Affair office on campus and we support the student veterans with the certification, advising and helping them get the resources that they need.”

Etsy told The Recorder how important it is to recognize the holiday not only in Connecticut, but across the nation.

“America is built in an incredibly unique proposition, we chose to become Americans,” said Etsy. “We forge a new country every generation. When we see the strain on the civil fabric right now in this country, it makes me all the more convinced that we need more people to serve our country in military or other capacity.”

