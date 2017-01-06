Fighting Fake News

NG

Fake news has tightened its grip on the Internet and minds of individuals, and is impacting the public’s knowledge and ability to make valid decisions.

It provides a platform for baseless and conspiratorial information, takes quotes out of context and misuses power, while simultaneously spreading published fallacies rapidly through the Internet.

“The Web has seen a surge in misleading and outright false messaging that threatens to make the truth hard to find,” wrote the editors of USA Today.

Not having a way to restrict or get rid of fake news leaves the door open for propaganda to find its way into the national conversation. Without social media sites and search engines managing the news they share, publications and individuals are left to step up and help control the spread of fake news.

“Stopping the proliferation of fake news isn’t just the responsibility of the platforms used to spread it. Those who consume news also need to find ways of determining if what they’re reading is true,” said Wyann Davis of NPR.

The latest fake news story to go viral is being dubbed as “Pizzagate.” The news originated from a fake story in which Hillary Clinton supposedly runs a child sex ring through Comet Ping Pong, a Washington, D.C. pizzeria. A man went to the pizzeria this past Sunday with an assault rifle to investigate the accusations. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

This is just the latest in a long line of events. Social media sites like Facebook have been the foundation of people spreading fake news. It has gotten to a point where certain fake stories, like Pizzagate, get more hits than verified media outlets.

Perhaps it is the fact that we are in the aftermath of one of the most controversial campaigns in American history. Maybe it is because the public trust in the media has never been lower. The fact of the matter is that these stories do nothing but hurt the media and the people involved in the stories.

In light of the recent election, Facebook is now trying to crack down on the problem. Even though some think it’s too late, 26,000 Facebook users have downloaded the newest “attempt” to curb fake news.

“The B.S. Detector,” a new plug-in, flags content from well-known fake sources using a constantly-updated list of fake news sites, according to CBS. This tool labels fake news URL’s with a red banner that says “This website is considered a questionable source.”

There have been a considerable number of problems with the tool for many, and creator Daniel Sieradski has been fixing the glitches as they come. But will the issue with fake news ever really come to an end? And, more importantly, who is to blame?

It is crazy for one to think that websites or social media platforms should block what they deem fake news sites. When people begin to say what someone reads should be censored, first amendment rights should be knocking at their door.

People should be more aware of the problem and realize that what they’re reading on social media very well could be fake. Reading and thinking before sharing a post could solve more problems than realizable.