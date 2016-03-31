Third World Problems

by Analisa Novak

I was born in a third world country, one that is now the murder capital of the world. Until last week, I was content with my life in the United States and never really thought of how my life would have been if I stayed in El Salvador.

It wasn’t until I landed in Cuba for a study abroad trip that I truly understood how lucky I was. But as this trip humbled me, it also made me realize how ungrateful many are for the life they have.

I heard classmates talk about how they were tired of eating rice and beans everyday, as I watched children who were nearly emaciated play with their deflated soccer ball.

I witnessed peers refuse to drink the water that we were provided because of the fluorides listed, all while a Cuban man begged me for an empty water bottle.

I felt my face get hot as I heard students scrutinize and complain about how they were on the bus for over three hours most days, while right beside them in plain view Cuban citizens were walking, as it is the only form of transportation for many Cubans unable to afford cars or bikes.

During our trip, we were transferred from a resort to a hotel that is the equivalent to a Motel 6. This angered some of my peers who openly said they would prefer to sleep on the bus instead or that sleeping in the jungle was better than this hotel.

This was said after most of us passed by houses that were practically in ruins and lucky that the foundation was still holding.

In these moments I realized what American privilege was. It was in this moment that I understood why we were looked upon in most countries as spoiled. Our “first world problems” were a dream to countries all around the world.

Do we as Americans truly understand how fortunate we are to be in a country that allows us the privilege to choose simple things, such as the option to become vegetarian or the option to sleep on a bed with actual bed sheets?

It’s easy for us to say that we are humbled by these experiences to other Americans but yet act so inconsiderate to the face of people whose life will remain the same once tourists leave.

The Cuban people, although not as economically fortunate as us, were happy with what they had. They made the best out of it and of the embargo with the United States and still continued to advance scholastically and medically. This is a third world country nonetheless, but I never heard a complaint once. All the while my ears nearly bleed from the amount of complaints I heard in a single bus ride.

Fidel Castro recently commented to Cuba’s Granma newspaper on President Barack Obama’s visit stating that Cuba, “does not need the empire to give them anything.”

Cuba may not need anything from the United States, but the United States needs to look upon countries like Cuba and see how much can be accomplished with so little and that happiness can be easily attained when we shut our mouths and truly witness how fortune we are.