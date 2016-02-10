Why Sunday’s Win Doesn’t Define Peyton’s Legacy

by Dillon Meehan

Well this is familiar. Last year I wrote about how Tom Brady’s fourth Super Bowl did not grant him the title of greatest of all time, and here we are again.

For the third time in four weeks, the Broncos defense simply shutdown their opposition and allowed Peyton manning to (hopefully) ride off into the sunset and retire as a champion.

With Peyton Manning capturing his second Super Bowl win, despite being maybe the only thing stopping the Broncos from winning, he now joins a small circle of quarterbacks winning multiple Super Bowls. Which now for some reason was the only thing some media pundits needed to crown him as one of the best of all time. Like he really needed any more of a résumé

Now if there are two types of debates that I despise in sports, the first is any form of a “greatest of all time” discussion, and second is that the thought that a particular teams post-season record, particularly in football, determines a player’s destiny.

I will say it if nobody else will, for the most part, greatest of all time discussions are really, really dumb. Apart from Wayne Gretzky being the greatest hockey player and Steph Curry being the greatest shooter of all time, there is a counter argument for every single other discussion. There are simply too many factors: rule changes, salary caps are introduced, modern technology and more knowledge about health and nutrition. It is fair to have that discussion about coaches, but only players from the same generation should be judged, and even then there are still too many factors.

As for post season record, for the most part it also really, really stupid. A single player is never responsible for a team’s record. Football is the ultimate definition of a team sport, for three quarters of a game, that player is having little to no impact on the overall outcome, it isn’t soccer or basketball, it simply cannot be used as a form of judgment.

But sports media would not be were it is today if these discussions never happened. Every single major network was spending all of today either debating Peyton’s legacy, or having somewhat-racist arguments about Cam Newton being visibly upset after losing a Super Bowl and not acting “correctly” during his post-game interview.

The narrative for Manning throughout his career, even dating all the way back to Tennessee, was that he could never win the big game, and “shockingly” the public’s perception has been mostly wrong. In college Manning thrashed Alabama on multiple occasions en route to an SEC title but it went overlooked, and it continued to the NFL, when he led his significantly inferior Colts team against Bill Belichick and a defense that featured multiple Hall of Famers.

Following the Patriots dynasty run, the narrative was set. Tom Brady was an ungodly 9-0 to Peyton’s 3-5, two of them coming by the hands of Brady’s Patriots in Foxborough. However, the past decade has told a very different story, since Brady’s 2004 championship. Over the past 11 years, Brady has led his team to a 13-9 record, while Peyton is almost identical at 11-8. The reason is because both Brady’s stellar defensive players began to either leave, or age. Ty Law became a journeyman; Teddy Bruschi suffered a stroke but by the time he miraculously recovered he was past his prime, and Rodney Harrison who had already been in the lead for ten years, began to decline due to injuries. This is by no means discrediting Brady’s accomplishments; it is simply putting them in perspective.

When you look at the analytical numbers Football Outsiders put together, it tells the same story. Because the typical fan is not accustomed to Football Outsiders terminology, I will do my best to explain it in English.

Over the course of their entire playoff career, Brady has a positive support grade, which measures every facet of the game, in 16 of his 31 games, meaning his teammates played well to support him 52% of the time, with seven of those coming in Brady’s first nine games, again this is not discrediting Brady, it is simply meant to explain how football is the ultimate team sport.

Then you look at the numbers for Manning. In 27 career playoff games, Manning has a positive supporting grade in nine of those games, (with a third of them coming this season.) Meaning that over the course of 18 years, Manning has only received a positive support grade in 33% of his games, before this season, that number was at 25%.

It all boils down to overall team play. Brady was blessed with talent for the first third of his career and he took full advantage, he began to learn the nuances of becoming a successful NFL quarterback behind a mastermind coach and became one of the two best quarterbacks of this generation.

Where as Manning had a plethora of offensive talent behind him all drafted by Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian. However Polian often refused to focus on defensive side of the ball apart from drafting two All-Pro defensive ends that were only effective when rushing the passer. To put it in perspective in 2006 when Manning won his first Super Bowl, the Colts had the worst rush defense in the league, yielding 170 yards per game, which was thirty yards more than any other team in the league. The only team to match that number, the 2008 Detroit Lions, the only team in NFL history to go 0-16, yeah.

When it is all said and done, and when Manning retires, he will now go down as one of the three greatest quarterbacks of all time, unfortunately not because of all of the work he did for 18 years, but because when he was nearly 40 years old, he was surrounded by defensive talent and he wasn’t forced to carry a team. It is a strange irony, carry a franchise that refuses to surround you with defensive talent for a decade and your labeled as a “choker,” but if your carried by your franchise at 40 years old and a weak arm, you retire a champion.