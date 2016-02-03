Do You Ever Find Feminism Kind Of Annoying?

by Andre Early

Modern day feminism has grown to be a problem in today’s society. Before continuing to read this opinion piece, just know I’m not attacking feminism as a whole. I admire revolutionaries like the Suffragettes, Coretta Scott King and Maya Angelou, so please spare me from your indignant feelings.

Growing up, I watched my single mother work hard for everything she ever needed, just to provide for us. My mother didn’t have much help from my father, but that never stopped her. It never made her hate men, that never once made her make excuses.

The problem I have with feminist in today’s society is they channel much of their pent-up frustration into stances against men. As men, we like to be needed, it’s instinctual. Feminist today do everything they can do to counter that. It’s as if they’d be satisfied in a world without men, but we all know that isn’t the case.

Most people should aspire to be great, to be all they can, the most polished version of themselves. Not because they have something to prove, but simply because of the burning desire that drives them to make something of themselves. At this point in America, women don’t have to worry about gender discrimination on the same magnitude of women 50 – 60 years ago.

Ever since the digital revolution, women have just as much opportunity to succeed in today’s economy – if not more. According to a 2014 report from the White House Council of Economic Advisers, women are progressively becoming more educated and are expected to take up about half of the workforce. This is because more women are graduating from college then men, graduate school included.

Of course there will always be discrimination in our society. It’s becomes obvious by the way black people have been treated in the workforce, media and generally throughout out society, so I can relate. Being young and black makes me feel like a target. I’m trapped in a society that systematically oppresses people who look like me, yet I don’t blame anyone for my shortcomings. I’m not into making excuses, I guess it’s something I learned from my mother.

Do you know how hard my life would be if I judged every white person I came across? I know the world looks down on certain people, but those are just views. If you truly want something, you can get it. It doesn’t matter what you classify yourself as. Mentally, you’ve got to stop living in a world that tells you what you can and can’t do, based on other people’s lack of accomplishments.

To all feminists, Nothing is stopping you from doing what you. We’ve seen women reach the stars and back, we even have a women currently running as a presidential candidate. Maybe men do look down on you, yet it doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. People will always look down on you, no matter who or what you consider yourself to be. Remember you define your life and no one else should be given the power to do so.